Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night.
The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection.
While it is not confirmed at this time, Nevada State Police are investigating if pick-up truck ran the red light.
A second person was also injured in the crash.
The intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive is expected to be closed until midnight as State Police clear the crash.