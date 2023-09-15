The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man has pleaded guilty killing one person and injuring two others in a car crash earlier this year.
The DA's Office says David Turner pleaded guilty to one count of First Degree Murder With the Use of a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Attempted Murder With the Use of a Deadly Weapon.
Authorities say Turner intentionally drove his Jeep into a group of people, killing 55-year-old Michelle Jardine and seriously injuring 47-year-old Christina Roman and 22-year-old Clarissa Roman near the CARES campus on April 3rd.
During the incident, prosecutors say Turner told law enforcement that he purposefully hit the victims.
Turner faces a maximum prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the Murder charge, and additional maximum prison sentences of 40 years for each Attempted Murder charge.
Turner's sentencing is scheduled for January 29, 2024.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Reno Police are conducting an investigation after one person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car Monday evening.
On Monday, April 3, at about 6:45 p.m., the Reno Police Department responded to the area of E. 4th Street and Line Drive concerning a crash involving three pedestrians.
The injured pedestrians were transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.
One of the pedestrians identified as Michelle Jardine, 55, died from her injuries despite the lifesaving efforts.
The other pedestrians were identified as a mother and daughter named Diamond and Clarissa Roman are in critical but stable condition.
According to their family members, they were helping distribute donations to people in need when they were hit.
The driver, identified as David Turner made statements to officers that this incident was intentional. Detectives from the Robbery / Homicide responded to take over the investigation.
Subsequent to an interview, Turner was arrested for (1) one count of murder and (2) two counts of attempted murder.
The identity of the decedent will be pending next of kin notification by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. They can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com
(Reno Police)