A Reno man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
The defendant, 46-year-old Jeremiah Graham, will be eligible for parole after four and a half years.
In January of 2023 police responded to an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive to find a 31-year-old woman who had been beaten by Graham, who was her roommate.
While officers helped the woman back into her apartment, they noticed several firearms inside.
Shortly afterward, officers saw Graham and his brother, Scott Kennedy, return to the apartment, gather several guns and begin to leave again. When an officer attempted to speak with Graham and Kennedy, Kennedy began to shoot at the officer with a semi-automatic rifle, hitting the officer three times in the leg and abdomen.
Officers returned fire, shooting both men, killing Kennedy and wounding Graham.
The officer underwent several surgeries and is still recovering.
An investigation found that while Graham was in possession of guns, he did not shoot them in the incident and did not directly cause injuries to the officer.
At the time of the shooting, Graham was in possession of an AR-15 and a handgun, and multiple guns were found in a safe in Graham’s apartment in his room.
Graham has previously been convicted of three prior felonies, two battery with a deadly weapon offenses, and one felon in possession of a firearm offense and is therefore prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.