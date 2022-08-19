The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez, age 30 has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term after having pled guilty in June to one count of Heroin Trafficking.
Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop be the Nevada Highway Patrol for speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle.
During the traffic stop the officer noticed numerous other suspicious circumstances which led to further investigation.
Ultimately, the Defendant’s vehicle was searched, and officers discovered two large packages of a dark substance with a total weight of 1,102.2 grams.
Subsequent testing by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory confirmed that the substance was heroin.