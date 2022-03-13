A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after being struck by a car on Saturday, March 12th, 2022.
REMSA and Reno Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on State Street, near Holocomb Ave. in Reno, around 5 p.m.
When officials arrived, a 69 year old man was located on the sidewalk and he was immediately transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police say the man was hit by the vehicle, which was backing out of a private driveway on State St. The victim was lying on a private driveway near the back of the car when it hit him.
Officials add that the driver of the car did not leave the scene and is cooperating with them.
No further information has been released as the investigation is still ongoing.
The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. Detectives ask that if you witnessed the crash or have any information, to please call the Reno Police Traffic Office at 775-334-2141.
You can also call their non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)