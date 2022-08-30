One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night.
It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m.
Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
An officer on scene told us they do not know if this is an isolated incident and believe two suspects fled the scene.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.