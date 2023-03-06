During a routine security check of a casino, police officers in Elko identified and arrested a man wanted on narcotics related charges.
On Sunday, March 5, Elko Police Officers were conducting a security check at a casino on East Jennings Way when they recognized a subject known to them to have an outstanding felony warrant for narcotics related charges.
The subject was identified as Benjamin Thompson, 35 years old of Elko.
Elko Police say Thompson fled the casino on foot before being apprehended a short distance away.
During the apprehension, Thompson resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm, controlled substance, and a substantial amount of cash.
Thompson was booked into the Elko County Jail on his felony warrant, two (2) counts of possession of a controlled substance, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest with a firearm.
(Elko Police)