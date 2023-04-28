Truckee Police say the man wanted for a violent crime in Reno and leading police on a chase early this morning has been arrested in Downieville, CA.
Reno Police say Nathan McKinney was arrested related to an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of West Second St. earlier in the morning involving a female victim with whom McKinney had a previous relationship.
Officers in Reno started to pursue the suspect, Nathan McKinney around 3:30 a.m. until he exited at Highway 267 in Truckee. That's when police say a RPD patrol car "disabled" McKinney's car, but McKinney then ran away.
McKinney’s charges include Domestic Battery by Strangulation, Preventing a 911 Call, False Imprisonment, and Domestic Battery in addition to several other charges in California that resulted from his fleeing.
No other details on the arrest were released.