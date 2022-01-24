A Texas fugitive is now behind bars in Washoe County after he was arrested in Gerlach this weekend.
Deputies say 31-year-old Philipe Rodriguez of Corpus Christi was also arrested on charges of breaking into a business.
Deputies say they initially responded to a Main Street business that had been burglarized. The victim told deputies that she had previously kicked Rodriguez out of her place of work shortly after midnight. The victim and her adult child live in a residence attached to the business. Deputies say she told deputies that she awoke to a loud bang, heard someone forcibly enter the business, and saw Rodriguez inside. Deputies say the victim then locked herself and her family member in the residential section of the building until Rodriguez left.
Deputies say they identified Rodriguez as a suspect and confirmed that Rodriguez had an extraditable, no-bail arrest warrant out of Nueces County (Texas) District Court for Sexual Assault.
With assistance from officers with the Pyramid Lake Police Department, deputies made contact with Rodriguez and arrested him without incident.
Rodriguez is charged with one felony count of Commercial Burglary, First Offense; one misdemeanor count of Trespass; and one felony count of being a Fugitive from Another State on an outstanding warrant, which charges Rodriguez with one count of Sexual Assault.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)