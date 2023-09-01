A Washoe County man who fled the state during his trial was found in Oregon and has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The jury ultimately found 48-year-old Michael Frison guilty of Domestic Battery Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm that happened in July.
On July 29, 2021, Sparks Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the Aloha Inn on the report of an assault and battery, Michael Frison’s then-girlfriend suffering from several injuries, including a broken jaw and blows to the head that required emergency surgery.
During the investigation, police were able to confirm Frison was the attacker.
At the time of the incident, Frison had a non-extraditable felony warrant out of Santa Ana County for Fugitive from Justice, and had a history of assault and domestic battery.
At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth provided the opportunity for the jury to hear the victim describe the cruel beating she endured and watched the surveillance video that recorded it.
At the time of the trial, Frison was out on bail.
He failed to appear for both closing arguments and the verdict. Judge Sigurdson issued a felony bench warrant for his arrest.
The U.S. Marshals Service located Frison in June, and he was extradited back to Reno to face sentencing.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)