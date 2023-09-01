A Washoe County man who fled the state during his trial was found in Oregon and has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The jury ultimately found 48-year-old Michael Frison guilty of Domestic Battery Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm that happened on July 29, 2021.
On that day, Sparks Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a local motel on the report of an assault and battery.
When law enforcement arrived, they found Frison's then-girlfriend suffering from several injuries, including a broken jaw and other head trauma that required emergency surgery.
Police were able to confirm that Frison was the attacker during their investigation.
At the time of the incident, Frison had a non-extraditable felony warrant out of Santa Ana County for Fugitive from Justice and had a history of assault and domestic battery.
Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. Upon Frison being found guilty in April, the Honorable Judge Kathleen Sigurdson issued a felony bench warrant for his arrest.
The U.S. Marshals Service located Frison in June, and he was extradited back to Reno to face sentencing.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)