Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Nevada County on Sunday.
The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Loren Willman of Nevada City and 55-year-old Nicole Shandrew of Grass Valley both died in the crash, around 1:30 p.m. west of Colfax.
It's unknown where the flight was headed when it crashed near the 20,000 block of Dog Bar Road.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
The NTSB says the Loren's Aircam experimental was built last year.
NTSB investigating the Feb. 19 crash of an experimental Aircam airplane near Grass Valley, California.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 20, 2023