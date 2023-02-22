Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 4 to 12 inches above 5000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, including the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are anticipated to be in the Pine Nut Range, Virginia City Highlands, and eastern slopes of the Carson Range; as well as portions of Douglas County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. &&

...ICY ROADS THIS MORNING... ...COLD AND SNOWY PATTERN CONTINUES INTO NEXT WEEK... * ICY ROADS THIS MORNING: Recent snowfall combined with sub- freezing temperatures overnight has resulted in icy conditions on untreated sidewalks, roadways, or other paved surfaces. This may result in slick conditions and travel impacts for the morning commute. Be careful when you step outside! Check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. * COLD TEMPERATURES: High temperatures through Friday will struggle to get out of the 30s in even the warmest valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip in the teens and single digits, with below zero values in colder Sierra valleys. Blustery winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as -30 degrees. Be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets. * ADDITIONAL PERIODS OF SNOWFALL: Snow showers will continue today and Thursday with more widespread snow and travel impacts Friday into Saturday. Please see the current Winter Hazard Products for additional details. The cold and snowy pattern looks to continue into next week.