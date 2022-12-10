Great Basin Water Company has issued a mandatory Boil Water Order for all premises west of Village Parkway and south of highway 395 in Cold Springs.
The order began at 4 p.m., Friday and is expected to end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14.
Until further notice please boil all water used for human consumption (including, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation).
Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
Customers will be notified via Voice Reach and My Utility Connect with any updates.
An alert was also given to customer service departments for any call-in customers.
The company says it will lift the advisory when they have confirmation of negative samples from their labs.
If you should have any questions or concerns, you can contact their Customer Service Department at (844)-694-4404