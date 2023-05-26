The Nevada Department of Transportation will temporarily suspend lane closures for major Reno/Tahoe-area highway projects over the Memorial Day holiday weekend for easier travel.
No construction-related lane closures will take place between the afternoon of Friday, May 26 and Tuesday morning, May 30 on the following major NDOT projects:
- I-580 reconstruction between Villanova Drive and Moana Lane in central Reno
- Finishing construction on Spaghetti Bowl Xpress improvements to the southwest section of the Reno spaghetti bowl
- Widening of State Route 445 (Pyramid Highway) between Queen Way and Golden View Drive
- State Route 28/State Route 431 repaving and improvements in Incline Village- no lane closures Friday morning through Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.
Reduced speed limits will remain in place for safety through many of the work zones.
“We have very important projects underway to improve vital interstates and highways,” NDOT Assistant District Engineer for Construction Bhupinder Sandhu explained. “This temporary construction shutdown is another way we work to make travel through these projects as easy as possible. Drivers will still see construction equipment staged near the road in project areas, and we remind motorists to follow the posted speed limits and continue to drive safely through those areas.”
Nationwide, AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, a seven percent increase over 2022.
