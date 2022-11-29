Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind prone areas may see gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles along US-395. Check with NDOT for any possible high- profile vehicle travel restrictions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&