The city of Sparks has a new fire chief - Mark Lawson.
Lawson now takes over after Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022.
The Sparks City Council unanimously voted to appoint Lawson to the position on Monday.
According to the City, Lawson has 32 years in the fire service, including with CAL FIRE.
The council approved an annual salary of $200,000 plus benefits.
A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
The other finalists were Walt White, Travis Anderson, Brett Jeremy Headman, Kevin Jakubos and Mark Rohlfing. Combined all six finalists have served 177 years.