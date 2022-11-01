Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop is supporting its local communities through two initiatives with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The first – a $50,000 contribution by Maverik to Feeding America, followed by Maverik’s “Round Up the Change for Feeding America” program, which invites customers to round up their in-store cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar or more to help fight hunger, and benefit the Feeding America network of food banks.
“With record-high food prices and many turning to food banks this season, Maverik is proud to team up with Feeding America to help our neighbors fighting food insecurity,” said Chuck Maggelet, President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik. “We’re also grateful to activate a donation program in stores that allows our customers who are able to spare any change to help.”
Ninety percent of Maverik’s initial donation will be distributed to Feeding America member food banks across the Intermountain West in communities where Maverik operates. The remaining funds will be focused on the Feeding America national organization, which provides support, expertise, and capacity building to the food bank network.
Maverik invites customers that may be able to spare some extra change to please do so Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 by rounding up their transactions at any Maverik store in 12 states. Credit transactions will also have the option to round up to $999.99 and cash transactions can donate the amount of change to which they are owed. Ninety percent of donations raised local will stay local, with the remaining funds supporting the Feeding America national organization. Committed to helping fight local hunger, Maverik is a longstanding supporter of Feeding America given its breadth of food distribution services across the country.
Maverik donated more than $580,000 to Feeding America in 2021 helping to provide more than 5 million meals and has thus far donated over 320,000 pounds of surplus food helping provide 267,000 meals through its food waste reduction program running in more than 90 stores in 5 states and growing.
For more information on Feeding America or how to get involved visit www.feedingamerica.org.
$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
According to the USDA, 1.2 lbs of food is equivalent to one meal.