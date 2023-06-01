Meteorological spring is officially over as meteorological summer starts June 1st. Spring is known for wide swings in temperatures and precipitation, and this spring did not disappoint. It felt more like winter for the first part of it, and then we made it up to 90 degrees a couple of times in May too. This has been a temperature roller coaster ride for sure. The past couple of weeks have been stormy with partly cloudy skies in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. After a long winter season, you may be hoping for a long term sunny forecast, but more wet weather is possible next week. At least the weekend looks fairly quiet at this point, with an occasional storm possible in the mountains each afternoon.
The average temperature for the month of May in Reno is 74 degrees, but it’s only an average, which means it is possible to have some hot days and cold days, but when you add up the numbers and divide by the number of days you get 74 degrees. May 30th is the 30 year average for first 90 degree day in the Reno area. We made it to 90 degrees on May 19th for the first time this year, so 11 days early. Last year it happened on May 25th.
This is the third wettest May on Record in the Reno area, with 2.44 inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport. Most of it fell on May 2nd with a mix of rain and snow being reported. The showers the last couple of weeks have been scattered, but the airport is where the data counts. Nearly four tenths of an inch of rain fell at the airport on May 29th and around a third of an inch on the 26th. Some places may have gotten way less than the airport the past several days, while others may have gotten a ton. Small hail also fell in the Reno area with our recent storm. Since October 1st, 13.72 inches of liquid precipitation has fallen at the Reno Airport, which is 6.31 inches above normal. for the water year so far.