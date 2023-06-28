The Nevada Gaming Control Board said casinos took in less money statewide in May - compared to the same time last year.
Overall, the state brought in more than $1.2 billion - down from $1.3 billion brought in last May.
Here in Washoe County, Reno and Sparks both saw an increase from 2022, taking in a little under $91 million which is up almost 4% from last year.
However, North Lake Tahoe saw a more than 20% decrease, taking in more than $1.7 million.
South Lake Tahoe casinos took in almost $19.5 million - more than 11% increase from 2022.
You can read the full Nevada Gaming Control Board report below -