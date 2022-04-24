Officers with the Reno Police Department are currently investigating a traffic collision in the area of McCarran Blvd and Cashill Blvd.
This collision has resulted in the closure of McCarran Blvd between Cashill Blvd and Skyline Dr, in both directions.
The Reno Police Department asks that all motorists avoid this area as the closure will remain in effect for the immediate future.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-490