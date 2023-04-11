Home prices in Northern Nevada were down more than 9% in March compared to the same time last year.
According to Sierra Nevada Realtors, the median price of an existing single-family home stood at $485,000 last month.
That's down from last year, but slightly up from this past February - at least in the Reno-Sparks and greater Carson City area.
The number of homes sold in the region was also down more than 20% compared to the same time last year.
The median sales price of an existing condominium/townhome in Washoe County in March 2023 was $315,000, an increase of 5% from last year.