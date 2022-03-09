The Washoe County coroner and the FBI have identified a man's body that was found in the Truckee River in 1999.
The coroner says 28-year-old James Bailey was identified by fingerprint comparison earlier this week.
Bailey’s body was discovered in the Truckee River near Larkin Circle in Sparks on June 15, 1999. A complete autopsy was performed at the time, and his cause of death was drowning. His next of kin have been notified and are now able to claim his remains.
Washoe County Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner Dr. Laura D. Knight commented that: “Mr. Bailey’s case was entered into NamUs nearly 23 years ago and we are gratified that we have been able to identify him and provide his family with closure.”
(Washoe County contributed to this report.)