The City of Reno has a new mayor - at least for one day - and he's a bit fluffier than you might think.
Meet Keeks!
Looking very dapper in his tuxedo, he presided over Wednesday’s city council meeting.
He was joined by his little chihuahua friend named "Little Bit".
Keeks was named mayor for today for being a very good boy to his owner.
His owner is disabled senior.
For the last four years or so... Keeks has helped him get around.
His owner says it was the coolest thing seeing him recognized by the city council.
“That was so cool! That's never happened to me before or him before or anything like that. He meets all kinds of people and he loves meeting people but he did great on that,” says Keeks’ owner Mike Keeney.
The goal of having Keeks up there and represented was to remind neighbors of the importance service animals provide to the community.
Mayor-for-the-day, Keeks is presiding over today’s City Council meeting to remind people of the importance and value that service animals provide our community!— City of Reno (@CityofReno) August 24, 2022
He is joined by his person, Mike, and friend, Little Bit. pic.twitter.com/gdjUr54eJp