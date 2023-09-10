Memorial services for Officer Francone will be held Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field at 250 Evans Avenue in Reno.

Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m., and attendees are requested to be seated no later than 6:15 p.m.

The 6:30 p.m. service will also be livestreamed -

On August 25th, Officer Francone died in the line of duty after he was struck by a car.

He served with the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police for just over two years and was a police officer for 26 years.

Francone leaves behind three children, his sons Jonathan and Tyler, and his daughter Katie, who was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is proposing to have State Route 446 renamed to Officer Francone Highway.

If you would like to donate to his foundation, you can find the link below:

Francone Family – Nevada Police Foundation