With a new academic year on the horizon, the Meruelo Family Scholarship awarded $12,500 to dependents of Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) team members who have recently graduated or are actively pursuing higher education.
Five exemplary students received a $2,500 scholarship to be applied toward college or advanced learning programs during a special presentation on Tuesday, July 19.
The Meruelo Family Scholarship was established to provide financial support for the dependents of dedicated team members at Grand Sierra Resort and Sahara Las Vegas (SLV).
Since 2018, Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas have contributed over $1.4 million dollars to the AAA Foundation funding hundreds of scholarships for underprivileged students in Nevada.
“GSR means family. There is no better investment than the one we build with our team members,” said Alexis Meruelo, Meruelo Group Chief Vision and Purpose Officer.
Established to provide support for the children of GSR team members, The Meruelo Family Scholarship will support these students in their college education.
“It is truly an honor to recognize our valuable team members. My family and I hope that these scholarships are just the beginning of our efforts to support education in Northern Nevada through our GSR Cares Program,” said Meruelo.
The following students were all awarded a $2,500 scholarship and are now one step closer to achieving their academic goals (the parent/guardian GSR team members are also indicated below):
- Andy Beaubien, accompanied by Carl Beaubien from Gaming Pit
- Ariana Figueroa Alfaro, accompanied by Patricia Figueroa from Pantry
- Kathleen Leslie, accompanied by James Leslie from Food & Beverage
- Ronald Du, accompanied by Phuong Luu from Table Games
- Sky Yi, accompanied by Kyle Yi from Table Games
The selection committee reviewed a pool of applicants based on a variety of metrics including grades, extracurricular engagements and letters of recommendation.
GSR plans to integrate findings from the initial launch of the Meruelo Family Scholarship to strengthen the program for years to come.