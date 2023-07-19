Two men accused of robbing a Minden casino and shooting at deputies appeared in court on Wednesday.
43-year-old Andrew Toomey was not arraigned as his lawyer did not show up. He is scheduled to have another arraignment hearing on August 3 at 9 a.m.
33-year-old Chase Henderson was arraigned at Wednesday's court hearing and will have a status hearing on August 9.
Bail set at $1.5 million for Toomey and $2.5 million for Henderson.
The two suspects were arrested last week by deputies after they allegedly robbed COD Casino in Minden early Friday morning.
After deputies found their car in a neighborhood, they say Henderson fired shots at the officer, hitting his patrol car.
During a search of nearby neighborhoods, police say they found Toomey in a yard while Henderson was found hiding under some plywood in another yard.
Both suspects were arrested and booked into Douglas County Jail on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon. Deputies say Henderson faces an additional charge of attempted homicide of an officer and battery on an officer.
Authorities say there’s no active threat to the community.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is helping in the investigation.