Mineral County deputies say a woman reported missing last weekend was found dead at Walker Lake early Wednesday morning.
Deputies say there no signs of foul play.
"The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone in the community and surrounding areas that have shared and searched for Ms. Poland. Please keep her family in your thoughts as they navigate this difficult time."
ORIGINAL STORY: MAY 9, 2023
Mineral County deputies need your help finding a woman, last believed to be in the Fernley area last weekend.
Deputies say Katherine Marie Poland told her son on Saturday night that she was heading home to Hawthorne.
Poland had been working in the Battle Mountain area, but her last day at work was on Tuesday, May 2 - and she's currently not on a job per her employer.
Deputies say Poland's only form of communication is her iPad when she has Wi-Fi.
She's believed to be living out of her car right now, a burgundy 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with Nevada plate 112ZNS.
Poland is 5'5" tall and about 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 775-945-2434 or call Secret Witness at 775-945-2500.