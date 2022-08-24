Mineral County deputies need your help finding a woman missing out of Hawthorne.
Deputies say Wilda Richelle Christopher was supposed to meet a friend for lunch around 12:15 p.m. but she never arrived.
Authorities say friends and family found her cell phone and purse at her home.
Her family says she is bi-polar and suffers from depression.
Wilda Richelle Christopher is 5'9", weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
She's believed to be driving a 2012 white Chevrolet Impala with Nevada license plate 661T22.
If you have any information on this case, call Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 775-945-2434 or call Secret Witness at 775-945-2500.