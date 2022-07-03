The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization recently introduced the newly crowned Miss Nevada, Heather Renner and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer!
Miss Nevada, 22-year-old Heather Renner, crowned the 72nd Miss Nevada on July 1st at Bally’s Lake Tahoe was born and raised in Reno, Nevada and is a current student majoring in theatre and double minoring in political science and vocal performance at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Renner is looking forward to a year of service promoting her Social Impact Initiative. Renner has already won over $24,000 in scholarships throughout her participation in the Miss America Organization as well as her time as Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen in 2016.
She will go on to compete at the Miss America Competition in Connecticut later this year.
“Becoming Miss Nevada has been my lifelong dream, and my love for the Miss America Scholarship Organization is a culmination of my family’s 50-year involvement in the program” said Renner. “It is my mission to revolutionize the perception of Miss Nevada; I am a student, performer, LGBTQ woman, mental health advocate, and lover of life. I open my arms to every woman who has historically been underrepresented on the Miss America stage. Miss America is for every woman who seeks to embrace her most extraordinary self, and I am so thankful to have found that version of myself through the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization.”
Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, 16-year-old Megan Dwyer, crowned the 17th Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen on July 1st at Bally’s Lake Tahoe lives in Elko, Nevada and attends Elko High School, entering as a Senior this Fall.
Megan has raised over $80,000 for numerous non-profit organizations including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, American Childhood Cancer Organization, Ronald McDonald House Charities and more through her Social Impact Initiative, Be Bold, Go Gold: Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Megan will compete at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition this August in Dallas Texas.
“I am honored to be the Outstanding Teen representative for Nevada and to be able to share my story with others. I hope to inspire more young women to participate in service, while promoting the Miss Nevada Organization’s scholarship, networking, and life skills opportunities. I am excited to expand my social impact initiative and lead positive change during my year of service."