Police confirm a woman who was reported missing in Alabama on Thursday returned to her home late Saturday night.
Our sister station in Birmingham, Alabama, CBS 42, is reporting that Hoover, Alabama police have confirmed Carlee Russell was found safe around 10:45 p.m. central time.
Russell was originally reported missing on Thursday, around 9:30 p.m. central time according to CBS 42.
Her car and personal items were found left on an interstate after she reportedly stopped to check on a young child she had seen waiting on the road.
Specifics of what happened after her disappearance and how she returned home are not yet known.