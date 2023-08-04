Update, August 4:
Cory Watson was found shortly after the original story was posted. She was located by first responders and returned to her care facility.
Original Story, August 4:
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for an elderly woman last seen walking eastbound from the Summerdale Riata care facility in Reno, located at 14315 Riata Circle.
The woman is 74-year-old Cory Watson, and is approximately five feet three inches at around 180 to 190 pounds.
Watson was last seen wearing a pink floral shirt, blue pants, flip-flop sandals, and she may be utilizing a walker.
She has a medical condition that may cause her to be confused and easily lost.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office patrol, search and rescue, and RAVEN are currently searching for her whereabouts.
If anyone believes they have seen Watson or can provide information about her possible location, they can call WCSO's non-emergency number at 775-785-9276.
If someone comes into contact with Watson, they are urged to call 9-1-1.