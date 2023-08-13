Missing hiker Bill Roberts has been located in Sequoia National Park. Roberts is in good health and is being reunited with his family.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A search is underway for a Lake Tahoe man who went hiking in Sequoia National Park.
Bill Roberts, 76, was last seen on Wednesday, August 9th when dropped off by his family at the Cottonwood Trail Pass Trailhead.
He was supposed to hike north on the John Muir Trail, then meet his family at Bullfrog Lake on Saturday, August 12th.
He was reported missing when he failed to arrive at Bullfrog Lake.
Roberts has a full grey beard and was wearing a large black and orange pack, tan hiking pants, and a black and brown shirt and carrying trekking poles, according to a release from the National Park Service.
If you have any information that could help authorities in their search for Robinson, please contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at the tipline, (888) 653-0009