The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Nike 'Toni' Riess of Stagecoach has been found alive.
Deputies say around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Riess was found conscious and alert but was suffering from injuries related to exposure and required air transport Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno via Care Flight helicopter.
Reiss' family was notified and immediately went to reunite with her at Renown.
Nike 'Toni' Riess was last seen on Monday night when she left her home with two dogs.
Investigators obtained surveillance footage of Riess leaving the Target on Jack’s Valley Road in Douglas County on Monday around 7:00 P.M.
After she left the Target, she was seen in the Stagecoach area as late as 10:30 P.M. and spoke with at least one person, telling them she was looking for one of her dogs.
Reiss's car was found abandoned on a dirt road, about 2 miles from her home with her dog and personal belongings left inside. Her other dog was found at a convenience store in the Stagecoach area. that appeared to have sustained "heavy damage" and inside, deputies say they found her dog and some of her personal belongings.