March 29, 2023 Update:
Reno Police wrote on Facebook Tuesday that previously missing Brett Stoll was located and is okay.
-------------------------------------------------------------
Reno Police need your help finding a missing, endangered man.
44-year-old Brett Stoll was last seen leaving his home near Longley Lane late Monday morning.
Police say Stoll suffers from severe epilepsy and does not have his required medication with him.
Stoll is white, 6'4" tall, 350 pounds, has grayish brown hair and blue eyes with a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap with unknown emblem on front, a medium blue hooded zip up sweatshirt, black t-shirt with Batman emblem on front and dark pants.
Stoll is driving a Silver 2019 Dodge Ram Laramie truck with a matching camper shell - Nevada plates 253V74.
If you have any information, call Reno Police Department at 334-2226 or 334-COPS. RPD Case #23-5480