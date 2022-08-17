Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue crews and the RAVEN Helicopter are searching for two missing women at Pyramid Lake.
Early reports say a man and two women were floating in a small rubber boat when the winds picked up, making for rough conditions on the water.
The man was able to swim back to shore, but the two women drifted east toward Anaho Island.
The search began at 5:45pm this evening - and as of this writing, the women are still missing.
Anyone with Information should contact WCSO at 775-560-4417