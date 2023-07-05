A 25-year-old man who had been missing for eight years was found bruised and beaten outside a church in Houston, Texas last week.
Now, a Houston community activist is saying he wasn't missing at all, but was a hostage of his mother the entire time, CBS News reports.
The activist, Quanell X, says he was invited to a hotel room where Farias and his mother were speaking to investigators, and Farias only revealed the details after his mother left the room.
Farias told Quanell X that he quickly returned home after initially running away eight years ago, and his mom told him to hide so he wouldn't get arrested for running away.
Quanell X also said Farias told him and an investigator that his mom had been drugging and sexually abusing him.
Neighbors have been telling local media that they've seen Farias in their neighborhood in the time since he was declared missing, and he allegedly would go with his mother to work to do her job for her.
Houston Police have not confirmed these allegations, but have scheduled a press conference for July 6th to discuss the case.