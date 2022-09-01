The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) has expanded eligibility for residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine and is hosting a monkeypox vaccine event on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022.
Current eligibility:
- Direct contact in the past 14 days, or household contact of, known or suspected person with monkeypox
- Notification from the Health District
- Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary, who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days
Individuals who have or had monkeypox, or have symptoms of monkeypox, are not eligible for the vaccine at this time. Instead, they should seek testing or treatment from their medical provider.
Monkeypox vaccine event to be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Faces NV
The Health District is partnering with Faces NV bar & nightclub for a monkeypox vaccine event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Residents can make an appointment or walk-in. The venue will be closed that day to allow for vaccines to be administered.
Appointments are encouraged as it will speed up the vaccine process. When making the monkeypox vaccine appointment, make sure to select Sept. 13 to find open appointment times.
Faces NV is located at 235 W. 2nd Street, Reno, NV. Anyone who meets the above criteria is eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.
Monkeypox Spanish Town Hall scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Members of the public are invited to a Virtual Spanish Monkeypox Town Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 7-8 p.m. Spanish will be the primary language spoken and it will be hosted on Facebook Live from the Latinos De Nevada Facebook page. See the event information here.
Questions can be asked by typing them into the chat box and they will be read and answered aloud. The town hall will be recorded and available on our website immediately afterward, www.washoecounty.gov/monkeypox.
14th monkeypox case reported in Washoe County
The Health District reported the 14th monkeypox case in Washoe County on Aug. 31, 2022: a male in his 20s who was not hospitalized.
For more information about monkeypox in Washoe County, including updated case numbers, go to the Health District website, www.washoecounty.gov/monkeypox.
For questions, email monkeypox@washoecounty.gov.