Following the onslaught of 2023 winter storms, the Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents and business owners to assess their residential and commercial properties for damages, and to report any damages to the county via the Mono County OEM Winter Storm Damage Assessment Form.
The data collected through these forms will be used to estimate total damages countywide, and to determine if enough damage occurred to qualify the region for disaster assistance, such as low interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
“Mono County is committed to assisting public and private entities and individuals with securing disaster relief to speed up recovery efforts and support community resilience,” said Chris Mokracek, Director of the Mono County Office of Emergency Management. “In order to be effective, it is imperative that we document all structural damage within the county to help with our advocacy efforts.”
The Mono County OEM is hoping to collect information from residents and local businesses no later than Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Completing the form does not guarantee the region or the property owner will be eligible to receive disaster assistance. The Mono County OEM Winter Storm Damage Assessment Form can be accessed here, and on the READY Mono portal (READY.Mono.ca.gov)
