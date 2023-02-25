In alignment with the State of California’s plan to lift the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) State of Emergency at the end of the month, the Mono County Board of Supervisors adopted a Resolution to terminate the local COVID-19 emergency on February 28, 2023.
In addition, Dr. Caryn Slack, Mono County Public Health Officer, plans to rescind her Local COVID-19 Public Health Order effective the same day.
“COVID-19 infection across the country is at an all-time low, and we are confident that it is safe to transition out of our local COVID-19 emergency here in Mono County,” said Supervisor Rhonda Duggan, Chair of the Mono County Board of Supervisors.“I’d like to thank our Public Health team for their tireless work in navigating us through this pandemic over the past three years.”
Mono County residents and visitors are encouraged to continue testing for COVID-19, and to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations through their primary care physician.
Beginning April 2023, Mono County Public Health will transition from COVID-19 testing and vaccination community clinics to appointment-based services for eligible residents and visitors in Bridgeport and Mammoth Lakes.
• Mono County Public Health (Mammoth Lakes) Mono County Civic Center 1290 Tavern Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 (760) 924-1830
• Mono County Public Health (Bridgeport) 37 Emigrant Street Bridgeport, CA 93517 (760) 932-5580. Effective February 28, 2023, the COVID-19 Portal will transition to the COVID-19 subpage of the Mono County Public Health website.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to use this webpage for all COVID-19 information going forward, including testing sites and reporting positive COVID-19 tests.