Work will begin Monday, June 6, on the Mono Mills Chip Seal Project in Mono County.
The project, which will apply an asphalt rubber chip seal to the existing pavement surface, will help preserve more than seven miles of State Route 120 East near the town of Lee Vining.
The project area will stretch from 0.9 miles east of Test Station Road to 0.2 miles east of Pilot Springs Road.
During construction, one-way traffic control will be implemented with a pilot car guiding vehicles through the project area.
Construction crews will be active Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and on Fridays from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. Drivers may encounter delays of up to 20 minutes during construction hours.
The Mono Mills Chip Seal Project is scheduled for 15 working days, though this could change due to weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, construction-related issues, and traffic incidents. Caltrans reminds all drivers to be aware of workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance.