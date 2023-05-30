Our active weather pattern continues with another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, that will be strong with heavy rain, flash flooding, and dangerous lighting possible.
Be ready to seek shelter from the storms and have a safe place to go. Hikers, pack your rain gear and get your activities done by the afternoon with showers and chilly temperatures in the higher elevations.
Stormy weather again on Wednesday with a 30% chance for showers on Thursday.
Finally, a break in the weather by the weekend with sunny skies and mid 80s for highs.
Rivers and streams continue to run high, fast and dangerous with minor to moderate flooding along the Carson and Walker rivers. Stay out and stay alive.