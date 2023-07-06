Weather Alert

...Typical July Weather Conditions Continue... * Slightly above average temperatures with 90s in the lower valleys of western Nevada and upper-70s to low-80s in the Sierra valleys will continue through the weekend. Late-day southwesterly zephyr breezes ranging from 20-30 mph are also expected. * Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across far northeast California and northwestern Nevada each afternoon and evening through Friday. Impacts expected are lightning, outflow winds to 40 mph, small hail, and brief downpours of a half inch or more of rain. * Rivers and streams in the Eastern Sierra will continue to run full, fast, and cold through this weekend. Mainly minor flooding impacts are expected along the Walker River. * Haze from the active Bone fire northwest of Yosemite National Park will be possible across Alpine, northern Mono, and neighboring counties in Nevada over the next couple days.