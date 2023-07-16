Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority announced yesterday that they would be increasing cooling areas this weekend for people who need to get out of the heat.
"Just need to have more people come to the cooling station," said Jack Moore, ESI Security. "I would hate to hear that somebody had to go to the hospital because of being over heated with heat stroke or something of that nature."
Yesterday Moore said that only three people came into the station and today only two did.
He believes the issue could be that those in need may not have known about it or it was too far for some of those in need.
The Washoe County Senior Center had similar concerns but says they are still making an impact on those who have stopped by.
"Yesterday I went out and recruited outside of our fence and we brought about five in," said Rachel Heard, Office Assistant for Washoe County Senior Center. "I told them tell your friends. So hopefully we get more."
Those who came into the senior center were encouraged to fill up as much water as they could carry.
While the place is labeled as a senior center, they allowed any age to stop by to get some water and cool down.
Visitors were also allowed to sit an air-conditioned room until the center closed.
The center is usually only open during the weekdays, but with the excessive hear, they decided to open their doors this weekend.
People who utilized the opportunity told us they're grateful for it.
"It helps out a lot because you know if you sit out there all day, you'll get heat stroke and with my wife being allergic to the sun and having lupus this helps me out a lot because she don't get cranky," said Mervin Haak, senior center visitor.
"They got plenty of water, they got the restrooms they let us use," said Scott Gale, senior center visitor. "Getting out of the heat is the main thing. It's nice that they got it air conditioned. Then out here it's really hard unless you can get into the shade."
Due to temperatures still expected to be high throughout the week, the senior center is extending its hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you know or meet someone in need, you can point them in that direction.