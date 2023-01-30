Here are the low temperatures Monday morning, with 3 degrees in Reno, and -6 in Stead, the coldest it's been since December 10th, 2013 says the National Weather Service in Reno.
It will be even colder Monday night with many of our Reno valleys dropping below zero by Tuesday morning.
The forecast low for Bridgeport, CA will be -27 degrees!
Warmer weather returns by the middle of the week with mid 40s for highs lasting into this weekend.
Our next chance for a few snow showers will be Sunday night into next Monday morning.
There may be abundant sunshine out there this morning, but it is COLD! The Reno Airport got down to 3 degrees, which is the coldest it has been since Dec 10, 2013. Plenty of places went below zero with some -20 to -30 degree wind chills being reported as well. pic.twitter.com/kAfQZq3tTz— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 30, 2023
Stay warm my friends!