Here are the low temperatures Monday morning, with 3 degrees in Reno, and -6 in Stead, the coldest it's been since December 10th, 2013 says the National Weather Service in Reno.

It will be even colder Monday night with many of our Reno valleys dropping below zero by Tuesday morning.

The forecast low for Bridgeport, CA will be -27 degrees!

Warmer weather returns by the middle of the week with mid 40s for highs lasting into this weekend.

Our next chance for a few snow showers will be Sunday night into next Monday morning.

Stay warm my friends!