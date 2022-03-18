Don’t think we’ll have a miracle March but more winter weather is in the forecast this weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the northern Sierra beginning at 8am Saturday and going through 11pm Saturday night.
This will not be an impressive storm but it will produce enough snow to cause delays along our mountain passes.
Mainly light rain is forecasted in the valley, but some light snow can be expected for elevations above 5000 feet. This includes places like Virginia City and Galena. Skies will clear Sunday but the chilly weather sticks around through the remainder of the weekend. Snow totals will range from several inches at the crest to 1-3 inches below 7000 feet. Reno will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain by late Saturday. By no means will it be a washout Saturday, but scattered showers are likely in the valley mainly in the afternoon and evening.
While snow totals will be modest, chain controls could still be issued over the weekend.
Springtime snow has a harder time sticking to roadways because of a higher sun angle and warmer pavement temperature. However, if it snows hard enough you can bet the roads will be covered in snow. While this is possible Saturday morning there is a better chance of it happening in the afternoon.
By the time the colder air reaches the valley floor the showers will come to an end. There will be minor if any impacts to the Reno area Saturday. Visibility will be reduced in the high Sierra because of strong winds, so while roads might not be completely covered in snow throughout the entire duration of the storm, it could still be dangerous to drive in.
The models are in good agreement that the Sierra will see at least a few inches of snow and the valley will mainly see rain.
There will be enough instability Saturday for a few thunderstorms as well. The best chance for thunder and lightning is in west central Nevada. The storms will be short lived, but could still produce ice pellets or graupel, as well as lightning. Thankfully, wind speeds will not be as strong as last weekend.
Gusts will range from 40mph in the valley, to 50mph in wind prone areas, and 80mph in the ridgetops. Wind speeds will be lighter Sunday, but strong enough to make it feel a little bit cooler.
Stay warm and have a good weekend.