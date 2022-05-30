It's common to travel over this long weekend, but maybe you didn't notice as many cars on the road this year as you'd expect. People say they're torn on whether or not to drive to their destinations even for a three day weekend because of how much has prices have increased.
Eric Braswell, a Traveler From Quincy California says "We're minimizing our trips, we don't travel as much, we stay home and everything has gone up specifically the fuel prices."
Maurice Evans, a Traveler From Salt Lake City adds "More stay-cations than vacations for sure."
Some say they would rather stay home than pay for gas since prices have increased. One traveler tells us about the high prices he's noticed in different areas. Evans mentions "It's up into almost $7 in some places and that's a lot especially when you're traveling so far."
It's not just the gas prices looking different, it's also the roads this holiday weekend. Evans says he's seen less people driving this year and he suspects it's because they want to save money. He says "I'm not sure how many would be traveling but there's not many people on the freeway, it's smooth sailing all the way across."