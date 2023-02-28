A blizzard warning for the western slopes of the Sierra and winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe, Reno and our valleys continues until 4am on Wednesday.
Another round of snow showers Tuesday morning, and again by the afternoon and evening. Our valleys could see 1 to 6" of new snow with 2-3' in the mountains.
I-80 remains closed over Donner Pass. Also, Mt. Rose Highway is closed from Sunridge to Douglas Fir Drive.
Highway 50 reopened overnight with chain controls. Interstate 80 remains closed this morning. Still no ETO. @CHP_Truckee @CHPSouthLake pic.twitter.com/l1nD0ygOmt— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 28, 2023
Plan on a snowy Tuesday evening commute and a slick morning commute on Wednesday.
The storm moves out of here by Wednesday afternoon, with nice weather on Thursday and Friday.
Saturday looks ok, but then we turn windy on Sunday with another chance for snow showers Sunday into next Monday.
As of right now, Palisades Tahoe, Alpine Meadows and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are closed.
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 7:00AM— Sierra Avy Center (@sierraavalanche) February 28, 2023
Today the avalanche danger is HIGHhttps://t.co/fOS0NOW3XF
Palisades Tahoe is CLOSED today: We received 38 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and have another 38"+ in the forecast for the next 24 hours. @NWSReno has issued a Blizzard Warning in effect until 4am tomorrow. 1/2— Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) February 28, 2023
6:46 | We have made the tough decision to CLOSE for the day. We are unable to keep up on mitigation due to storm intensity. Mountain operations teams are continuing to work very hard so that we can have an epic powder day tomorrow.— Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) February 28, 2023