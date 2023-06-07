More showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening in the Truckee Meadows, northern California, Lake Tahoe, and the Basin and Rage.
Small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy downpours are possible with any storms that do develop. The first half of the day will be dry, but storms will start to pop up in the Sierra by 3pm and in the valley closer to 4 or 5pm.
As the low moves east on Thursday, storm coverage increases. Storm chances extends all the way into the weekend.
There is an area of low pressure located to our south, over California that is spinning up moisture from the southeast. The heaviest part of the moisture plume is directed towards Utah and Idaho, but the Truckee Meadows is close enough to get some moisture out of it too.
The flow around low pressure is counter-clockwise, so that’s why moisture is able to rotate in here. The low moves east over Nevada on Thursday, expanding storm coverage. The storms on Thursday will be slow movers, increasing the flash flooding threat, mainly over burn scars and poor drainage areas. There is a 20% chance of storms on Friday and a 50% chance over the weekend.
Areas north of I-80 shaded in dark green could see stronger storms than the rest of us on Wednesday.