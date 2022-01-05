UPDATE:
3,300 customers are currently out of power in northwest Reno as of 11:19 p.m.
NV Energy expects power to be restored to all customers around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
---
NV Energy is reporting that over 4,500 customers are without power in north west Reno.
The outage was reported around 4:30 p.m.
It is unknown as to what caused the outage.
NV Energy expects to have power restored to most customers by around 6 p.m. tonight.
We are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible to our customers in Reno who are impacted by the current outage. We truly apologize for the inconvenience.— NV Energy (@NVEnergy) January 6, 2022