UPDATE:

3,300 customers are currently out of power in northwest Reno as of 11:19 p.m. 

NV Energy expects power to be restored to all customers around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. 

NV Energy is reporting that over 4,500 customers are without power in north west Reno. 

The outage was reported around 4:30 p.m. 

It is unknown as to what caused the outage.

NV Energy expects to have power restored to most customers by around 6 p.m. tonight.

