Today, U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced that more than $63 million in federal funds have been awarded to Nevada to improve the state’s water infrastructure and ensure Nevadans have safe, reliable access to clean drinking water in their communities.
The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto helped pass, and will be used to improve or replace water pipes, tanks, and treatment plans.
Funding will also be used to identify and replace lead service lines and protect communities from contaminants like Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) pollution.
“It is critical that all Nevadans have access to reliable and clean drinking water,” said Senator Rosen. “Thanks to historic investments I helped secure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m proud to announce Nevada will receive more than $63 million for our state government to update our water infrastructure and ensure our families have access to clean water.”
“Every Nevadan deserves access to clean drinking water, which is why I’ve fought to deliver these federal funds to make sure we upgrade our water pipes, tanks, and treatment plans,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m glad to see these resources coming to Nevada, and I’ll continue working to help Nevadans stay healthy and protect our drinking water.”
Senator Rosen and Cortez Masto also helped obtain $19 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to prevent PFAS from polluting Nevada’s drinking water.
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)