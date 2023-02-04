NV Energy is reporting that more than 9,500 customers are without power in Reno Saturday night.
We first heard reports of a possible power outage in north Reno and near the University of Nevada, Reno around 9:45 p.m.
According to NV Energy, they hope to have power restored to affected customers around midnight.
The cause of the outage is under investigation.
If you see downed power lines, it is recommended to stay away and call 911.
To view or report power outages in Nevada, you can visit their website here: NV Energy